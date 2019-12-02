India

CM Yogi seeks replies from 26 districts SPs over stubble burning incidents

The SPs have been asked to file their replies by December 3.

UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought replies from Superintendents of Police (SPs) of 26 districts of the state in connection with the incidents of stubble burning from October 1 to November 25 in 2018 and 2019.

Replies have been sought from SPs of Shamli,Meerut, Bulandshahr,Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Kanshiram Nagar, Budaun, Moradabad, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Sambhal,Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Amethi, Jalaun and Rampur.

In November, the Uttar Pradesh home department had instructed the district administration of 10 districts in the state to give a report by November 20 on incidents of stubble burning.

