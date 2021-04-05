CM Yogi Adityanath's video byte abusing cameraman tampered, says UP govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration has ordered a probe and action against persons involved in tampering a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and posting it on social media.

After taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave bytes to video news agency ANI. Towards the end of his video message, he was shown using abusive language against the cameraperson.

The video soon went viral on social media. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his comments but did not upload the video. A government spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi sent the video for the fact check.