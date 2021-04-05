CM Yogi Adityanath's video byte abusing cameraman tampered, says UP govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration has ordered a probe and action against persons involved in tampering a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and posting it on social media.
After taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave bytes to video news agency ANI. Towards the end of his video message, he was shown using abusive language against the cameraperson.
The video soon went viral on social media. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his comments but did not upload the video. A government spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi sent the video for the fact check.
“The so-called video doing rounds on social media was tampered towards the end. A 3 second clip was added into the original video message. A probe is on and action will be initiated against those responsible,” said Tripathi.
Later, the video news agency ANI, which has been hired by the state government, released video bytes of the Chief Minister again with a note to editors that earlier issued Live sound byte is retracted.
