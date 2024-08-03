'CM Siddaramaiah's Govt Drowned In Corruption From Day 1,' Says Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit has upped the ante against the Siddaramiah government leading a protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru to protest the various alleged scams in the state. BJP MP and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged involvement in MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scam saying that the state government has been drowned in corruption from day one.

Allegations Of Corruption Made By Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai also alleged that corruption exists in all departments of Siddaramaiah govt and accused the government of putting Karnataka up for sale.

He also said that the 'Mysore Chalo' padayatra is a padayatra against corruption adding that eople are against this govt and we are representing the people.

"It's a padayatra against corruption. Siddaramaiah's govt has been drowned in corruption from day one. There is corruption in all departments. They are putting Karnataka for sale. People are against this govt and we are representing the people," Bommai said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Criticizes Karnataka Congress Govt

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the Karnataka Congress government, claiming that the party has a history of corruption and scams adding that Siddaramaiah has continued this trend.

"Congress party has scam and corruption in its DNA. Since 1952, whenever there has been a Congress party's government at the Centre, there have been huge scams - from Nehru ji to Manmohan Singh...Siddaramaiah has continued it," Joshi told ANI.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Sadananda Gowda stated that it was his duty as a BJP worker to ensure that they protest against the crimes and corruption committed by the Congress. He added that the BJP will pressure Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign.

"As a BJP worker, it is my duty to see that we agitate against the atrocities and looting done by Congress. Since they are not resigning, it is our duty to put pressure on them...we will force him (Siddaramaiah) to step down," Gowda told ANI.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje claimed that money earned through MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams was sent to Telangana for elections under Congress's high command directions.

"Siddaramaiah is accused in both these cases... Congress has shifted the money of the poor to Hyderabad. Who has done this? Congress high command has asked Siddaramaiah to send money to Telangana for elections... For justice to prevail, the CM should resign. We are not going to topple the govt but DK Shivakumar and his group will. We will fight for justice and against corruption."