Karnataka Will Construct 100 Houses For Wayanad Landslides Victims, Announces CM Siddaramiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah | Facebook

Aid is pouring in from across the country to help the people of Wayanad district in Kerala, grappling with the devastation caused by landslides due to heavy rains. The neighbouring state of Karnataka, where the Congress party is in power, has announced that it will build 100 houses for the Wayanad landslide victims.

Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday in a post on X, said, "In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Pinarayi Vijaya of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress leader and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal welcomed the Karnataka government's decision, saying, "The people of Wayanad and Kerala will always be extremely grateful to our neighboring state, Karnataka, for helping us in this hour of need."

Former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, announced on Friday that the Congress would construct over 100 houses in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka, visited the landslide-affected Wayanad district on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of CPI(M), the ruling party in Kerala, announced on Saturday that they will donate one month's salary - Rs 50,000 - to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district reached 358 on Saturday as rescuers hurriedly used deep search radars to find survivors trapped under debris and collapsed houses. The landslides have resulted in significant destruction, displacing numerous families and demolishing homes. The ongoing rescue operations are crucial for finding survivors and assisting those impacted.