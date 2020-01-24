Guwahati: Welcoming the 644 cadres from eight militant organisations, who took part in an arms laying ceremony organised at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday, Assam CM Sarba­nanda Sonowal has called upon all cadres who are still outside the mainstream to come and join the society.

“Let’s together build a peaceful and developed Assam,” CM Sonowal said, “When the BJP came to power our government aimed on making Assam a state which is free from militancy and illegal immigrants. Now, we are heading to this direction.