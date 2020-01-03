40,000 landless indigenous people in Assam to get land: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: Call it is an attempt to douse the ongoing massive anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) flair or a move to bring back the faith of the indigenous people on it, the state government has decided to provide land pattas to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam on January 28.

Reviewing the functioning of the revenue and disaster management department at his official conference room at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the department to take appropriate steps to distribute land pattas to more beneficiaries in subsequent phases so that the state government’s commitment to provide land pattas to one lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved.

Moreover, it was decided in the meeting that 160 “satras” and “devalayas” of the state would receive Rs 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity they are provided by the state government.

Also, the Arundhati Gold Scheme would be launched in first week of March, 2020 whereby beneficiaries of economically weaker section would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriage.

“The CM also directed the revenue and disaster management department to expediently bring the utilisation certificates (UCs) of flood management funds from deputy commissioners of districts. He also directed chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to review the fund utilisation status,” an official press release issued here said.