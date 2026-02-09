‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children - VIDEO

Shaukat Ali | IANS

Moradabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) UP state president has stirred a row over his remarks. Shaukat Ali gave a provocative new slogan on family planning: “Hum Do, Hamare Do Darjan” (We two, our two dozen).

Ali made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Moradabad on Sunday evening. He justified his statement, saying that population growth would strengthen India, drawing comparisons with China’s demographic advantage.

“…We have 8 children. Our elder brother has 16 children. Our mother's age is 97 years. She has at least 72 grandsons and granddaughters who are of marriageable age. Why are you scared of our numbers? The very people who don't get married are the ones lecturing that Hindu brothers should have 4 children. We say, Hindu brothers, don't have 4, have 14 children. So that the country becomes even stronger,” he said.

The AIMIM leader also launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, singling out former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar. He alleged Akhtar was involved in selling liquor in Moradabad, remarking: “Everyone knows whose ghazal bar it was here. He himself sells liquor, and then he accuses us of being the B-team of the BJP.”

Responding to allegations that AIMIM operates as the saffron party's “B-team”, Ali dismissed the charge, saying: “People accuse us of being the B-team of the BJP. I am a Muslim and the one accusing me is also a Muslim.”