 ‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children - VIDEO

‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children - VIDEO

AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali triggered controversy after coining the slogan “Hum Do, Hamare Do Darjan” at a public meeting in Moradabad. Defending population growth, he claimed higher numbers would strengthen India and drew comparisons with China. Ali also took digs at rivals, including the Samajwadi Party, rejecting claims that AIMIM is BJP’s B-team.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Shaukat Ali | IANS

Moradabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) UP state president has stirred a row over his remarks. Shaukat Ali gave a provocative new slogan on family planning: “Hum Do, Hamare Do Darjan” (We two, our two dozen).

Ali made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Moradabad on Sunday evening. He justified his statement, saying that population growth would strengthen India, drawing comparisons with China’s demographic advantage.

“…We have 8 children. Our elder brother has 16 children. Our mother's age is 97 years. She has at least 72 grandsons and granddaughters who are of marriageable age. Why are you scared of our numbers? The very people who don't get married are the ones lecturing that Hindu brothers should have 4 children. We say, Hindu brothers, don't have 4, have 14 children. So that the country becomes even stronger,” he said.

The AIMIM leader also launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, singling out former cabinet minister Kamal Akhtar. He alleged Akhtar was involved in selling liquor in Moradabad, remarking: “Everyone knows whose ghazal bar it was here. He himself sells liquor, and then he accuses us of being the B-team of the BJP.”

FPJ Shorts
JITO Launches ‘One World App’ To Connect Global Jain Community And Boost Business Networking
JITO Launches ‘One World App’ To Connect Global Jain Community And Boost Business Networking
Thane Zilla Parishad Finalizes Strict Measures For 2026 HSC & SSC Exams Involving Over 200,000 Students
Thane Zilla Parishad Finalizes Strict Measures For 2026 HSC & SSC Exams Involving Over 200,000 Students
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results To Be Declared On February 11 At icmai.in; Check Details Here
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results To Be Declared On February 11 At icmai.in; Check Details Here
MLA Sanjay Kelkar Stresses Youth Role In Disaster Preparedness At Thane College Workshop
MLA Sanjay Kelkar Stresses Youth Role In Disaster Preparedness At Thane College Workshop

Responding to allegations that AIMIM operates as the saffron party's “B-team”, Ali dismissed the charge, saying: “People accuse us of being the B-team of the BJP. I am a Muslim and the one accusing me is also a Muslim.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children -...
‘Hum 2, Humare 2 Darjan’: AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali Urges People To Have More Children -...
Industry And Academia Champion Supreme Court Labelling Digital Fraud As 'Robbery'
Industry And Academia Champion Supreme Court Labelling Digital Fraud As 'Robbery'
'I Am Ready To Go To Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Over...
'I Am Ready To Go To Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Over...
From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund...
From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund...
‘Won’t Allow Impediment To SIR Process’: Supreme Court’s Strong Message To States; Extends...
‘Won’t Allow Impediment To SIR Process’: Supreme Court’s Strong Message To States; Extends...