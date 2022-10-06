CM Bhupesh Baghel in augurates 'Chhattisgarhriya Olympics' | FPJ

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the grand multi-sport event 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics' at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium on Thursday in Raipur to encourage players towards traditional games.

"Chhattisgarhiya Olympics games have been started to bring back the era of traditional games and create an environment to make these games flourish," CM Baghel said in his inaugural speech.

Chhattisgarh is known for its rich and unique culture and tradition. Traditional games hold a special place in the state's culture. However, as modern civilization grows, people are gradually forgetting their old culture and traditions. Keeping this in view, the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics games have been started to bring back the era of traditional games and create an environment to make these games flourish. Besides, it also aims to make the younger generation aware of our culture and tradition," the CM said.

"Local Games will be organized in every village, block, and district under Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Games," he said.

On the inaugural occasion, the CM kick-started the game of Women's Kabaddi by blowing the whistle and also tried his hands on games like 'langdi', 'bhaura', 'Bati' (kancha), and 'Pitthul' to encourage the players, an official communiqué said.

The event will run till January 6 next year.