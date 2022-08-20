Maharashtra: War of words over 5% reservation to Govindas in govt jobs | AFP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement that Dahi Handi gets sport status and 5% reservation to Govindas in government jobs has led to a war of words between the ruling and Opposition parties. Besides, the Shinde-Fadnavis government was trolled on social media on this issue.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar (NCP) said it was not a thoughtful decision as Dahi Handi is not linked to any sports associations. "How will one keep a record of Govindas, their qualifications and other aspects?’’ he asked.

However, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil strongly supported Shinde’s announcement saying, ‘’While giving Dahi Handi the status of adventure sport, 5% additional reservation has not been given to it. However, it has been included in the list of sports where 5% reservation is already applicable. So there is no reason for anyone to criticise.’’

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, “How the registration of Govindas will take place at taluka, district and state level and who will qualify for the jobs? The sports should be approved by the Maharashtra State Olympic Association while giving jobs to the athletes in the state," he added. ‘What kind of jobs will be given to uneducated Govindas? Will Govindas, aged between 14 and 18, be left in the lurch? Many such questions arise. Shouldn’t such a decision be taken only by being emotional?’’he asked.

The MPCC general secretary Sachin Sawant took a dig at the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil saying, "Those who play games like PUBG, Call of Duty, or those whose work has stopped due to the closure of Tiktok, can ask Chandrakant Dada for reservation."