CM Basavaraj Bommai announces ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: The late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in the prime of his youth, will be awarded the 'Karnataka Ratna Award' – the State’s highest award.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement at a special event called ‘Puneeth Namana’ held in Bengaluru Tuesday. The event was held at the sprawling Palace Grounds here to celebrate late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s life and his contributions to Kannada cinema.

The event was attended by many from Sandalwood, ministers and politicians.

Popularly known as ‘Power Star’ to his fans and Appu to his friends, Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, passed away on October 29 after a massive heart attack. Puneeth was the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar. He was one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema and is survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:17 PM IST