'Clown Of Arvind Kejriwal': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Over 'Match Earnings' Dare To Suryakumar Yadav - VIDEO

Left: Amit Malviya Right: Suryakumar Yadav | X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj after he challenged Indian men’s team captain for the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, to donate his match earnings to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Malviya said the captain responded in style.

"The two-penny AAP MLA, clown of Arvind Kejriwal, had the audacity to challenge Team India’s captain to donate his match fee to the Armed Forces in support of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Our captain responded in style," Malviya said, sharing a clip from the post-match press conference where Yadav is committing his entire match earnings of the Asia cup tournament to the Indian army.

Yadav also donated the money to the families of those killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

During an earlier match with Pakistan, in which Team India won comfortably, the AAP leader had hit out at Yadav over his tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts Jai Hind." Yadav said on X minitues after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling encounter in Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhardwaj had said, " Suryakumar Yadav agar tumhari aukat hai, tumhari BCCI ki aukat hai aur tumhari ICC ki aukat hai toh tumhe dusri chunati bhi dete hai. Jitna paisa tumne iss broadcast rights se kamaya hai, advertisers se kamaya hai aur iss pure dhande cricket se kamaya hai dedo uss shahido ki vidhwao ko uss 26 aurto ko. Hum bhi maan jayenge tumne dedicate kiya hai."

Which roughly translates to,"If you have guts, if your BCCI and ICC have guts, whatever money you earned from broadcasters and advertisers, give it to the widows of the martyrs."