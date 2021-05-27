Click here for updated dates of JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, WBJEE, KEAM, VITEEE, TS EAMCET and other competitive admission exams

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry had decided to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May.

This decision will be applicable to all central higher educational institutions across the country. Such higher educational institutions, which receive financial aid from the government, will also have to postpone these too.

We have collated a list of dates of various entrance exams for you:

JEE Main

This year, JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While February and March session exams were conducted as per the schedule, April and May's sessions have been postponed. In another move providing relief to students, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 May session scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to 28 has been postponed, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA). The new exam date 2021 for both sessions will be announced at least 15 days before the examination is conducted.

JEE Advanced 2021

The prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 test has been postponed in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Since the JEE Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28), so the JEE Advanced examination, which was going to be held on July 3, has also been postponed, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced.

NEET PG

The exam will not be held before August 31, 2021.

NEET 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday."The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in the official notification.

Many medical aspirants across the country have asked for a postponement of the entrance exam for medicine.

WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

BITSAT

BITSAT 2021 exam has been postponed. The registration date has also been extended for the test till June 30, 2021. The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will likely be conducted during July-August 2021.

TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

The TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled to be held on July 5 and July 6 whereas the exam dates for Engineering are July 7, July 8, and July 9. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, one in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2021 application deadline has been extended till June 3. The application form correction process for the exam will begin on June 4 and continue till June 11.

VITEEE 2021

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the exam schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021. The exam will be conducted in online proctored mode from May 28, 29 and 31, 2021.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) KCET 2021which was scheduled to be held on July 07 & 08 has been postponed. The new date being August 28 and 29.

KEAM

KEAM 2021 entrance exam date has been announced by CEE Kerala. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam will be conducted on July 24, 2021, and the application process will start soon for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and allied courses will commence shortly on the website of CEE — cee.kerala.gov.in