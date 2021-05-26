Maharashtra govt to release resolution for Class 10 SSC board assessment policy in next two days

Sources from the Maharashtra state school education department said a government resolution (GR) will be released in the next two days regarding the assessment policy for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board students. Also, the GR will include information for the admission process for Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).

Over 16 lakh students in Maharashtra are waiting for a final decision regarding assessment and marking policy as Class 10 SSC board examinations have been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. A senior official of the state school education department on Wednesday said, "We are working on releasing a GR which will provide information regarding assessment policy of Class 10 students."

The official further said, "The GR will also highlight details and information regarding Class 11 FYJC centralised online admission process which is managed by the state school education department."

The Maharashtra state school education department is expected to submit a response to the Bombay High Court (HC) regarding assessment policy for Class 10 SSC board students.