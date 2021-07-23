Class X (ICSE), Class XII (ISC) results today; here's how to check

Mumbai: The results of the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class XII Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations will be announced on July 24 at 3pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Friday. Students can check their results online at www.cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

A notification released by the CISCE said, “The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) 2021 examinations will be declared online on July 24, 2021 at 3 pm. The results will be made available on the website of the CISCE and through SMS.”

Students can check their results using their unique ID, index number and captcha code on the website and through SMS. They can contact the help desk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760.

This year, revaluation or rechecking of answer scripts will not be applicable for the Class X ICSE and Class XII ISC students as board exams which were scheduled to be held offline from May 4, 2021, were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. Marks have been awarded as per the assessment policy announced by the CISCE.