CJI NV Ramana recommends justice UU Lalit as next Chief Justice Of India

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended justice UU Lalit as the next Chief Justice Of India. Ramana is the 48th and current Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit to become the 49th CJI. Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month.

Uday Umesh Lalit is a Judge of Supreme Court of India. Prior to his elevation as a judge, he practised as a senior counsel at the Supreme Court. Justice Lalit is the 6th senior advocate ever to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court.

Senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice U U Lalit, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), has been part of several landmark judgements including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional.

If appointed, Justice Lalit will become the second CJI who was directly elevated to the apex court Bench from the Bar.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited