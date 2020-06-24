CISCE warns ICSE schools against forcing students to pick dates, says matter pending in court

Against this backdrop, on Wednesday, the CISCE released a notice, warning schools to not force force students to make a choice with regards the conducting of exams.

While the Board had given the candidates a choice, the extended deadline for the same ended at 12 noon on Wednesday. The notice said that in light of this deadline, some schools have been "compelling the candidates to select the choice".

"It has come to our knowledge and attention that some of the schools have been compelling the candidates to select the choice as the deadline was to end today and have stated that if the requisite data is not provided, strict action will be taken against such schools by CISCE," said a letter signed by CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon. The notice warned that if candidates were indeed being forced to make a choice, the Council would take action against such schools.

The letter also noted that the matter was at present pending before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

"In view of the above, the deadline of 24"' June 2020 by 12.00 noon ceases to exist and the module has been deactivated. Any further decision in this regard will be taken by CISCE based on the outcome of the pending Court Case. Thereafter. the Schools will be informed of the same accordingly," the notice added.