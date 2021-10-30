Christian community has played pivotal role in India: BJP chief JP Nadda after PM Modi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business and armed forces in India.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote: "India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business & armed forces." "Under Modi Ji’s leadership India is marching ahead on the path of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’," he added.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a "very warm meeting" with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by climate change, with the head of the Roman Catholic church and also invited the Pontiff to visit India at an early date.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013, also tweeted pictures of him embracing Pope Francis. "Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Modi tweeted after the historic meeting.

Meanwhile, Nadda said the meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis is "an occasion fit for the history books".

"The meeting between Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy and the supreme head of the world’s largest Christian denomination is an occasion fit for the history books," he said. "It is a great step forward towards peace, harmony and inter-faith dialogue," he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:47 PM IST