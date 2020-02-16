Chotu Kejriwal steals the limelight at Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

'Chotu Kejriwal' or 'Little Mufflerman', the toddler who took social media by storm as the mini version of the Delhi Chief Minister, stole the limelight at Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle posted his picture along with the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. "And junior is here," the party wrote.
Chotu Kejriwal had taken Twitter by storm on counting day as the AAP emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP's Twitter handle had shared the image of the young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head.
The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. Kejriwal had earned the moniker of 'Mufflerman' for his iconic way of dressing in the winter season.
Kejriwal was sworn into office by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in presence of a huge gathering at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. He, along with his Cabinet - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lieutenant Governor.
In his speech, Kejriwal said that this was not his win, this was the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. "This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," he said.
(With input from Agencies)
