Chirag Paswan urges LJP candidates, voters to 'tune in' to PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday took to his Twitter account to announce that he would be addressing the nation at 6 pm. And while many people are expecting an important announcement, there is rampant speculation as to what that can be.

"I will address the nation with a message at 6 pm today. I will share a message with my countrymen and urge the people to join me," the Prime Minister had tweeted. Some have speculated that the Prime Minister might speak about the country's ongoing war against the coronavirus pandemic as well as urge people to remain cautious about the virus ahead of the upcoming festivals.