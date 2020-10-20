Chirag Paswan urges LJP candidates, voters to 'tune in' to PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday took to his Twitter account to announce that he would be addressing the nation at 6 pm. And while many people are expecting an important announcement, there is rampant speculation as to what that can be.
"I will address the nation with a message at 6 pm today. I will share a message with my countrymen and urge the people to join me," the Prime Minister had tweeted. Some have speculated that the Prime Minister might speak about the country's ongoing war against the coronavirus pandemic as well as urge people to remain cautious about the virus ahead of the upcoming festivals.
Amid the rampant speculation, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has fanned the flames somewhat, tweeting out an entreaty to party supporters to listen to the address.
"Prime Minister Modi will share some important information with all countrymen today. Appeal to citizens to listen to this address that is being made in the national interest," he wrote in Hindi.
He also appealed to all Lok Janshakti Party candidates in Bihar to tune in along with the people of their constituencies. "They must also be careful about social distancing," he added.
In recent days, even as he criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan has repeatedly avowed his support for Prime Minister Modi. I actually do not need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest and show it," he had told news agency ANI recently.
(With inputs from agencies)