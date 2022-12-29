Chinese 'spy' detained in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama | ANI

Police in Bihar's Gaya on Thursday detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters), while speaking to ANI, informed that she is being interrogated.

Bihar | Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated: JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirms to ANI



(file pic) https://t.co/32hSwYnxPN pic.twitter.com/f6AsNpMCiH — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

The Chinese woman is suspected to be a spy and had also been illegally residing in various parts of the country, including Bodh Gaya.

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja.

In the wake of the development, the authorities have enhanced his security.

(With inputs from agencies)