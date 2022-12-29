e-Paper Get App
Chinese 'spy' detained in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Chinese 'spy' detained in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama | ANI
Police in Bihar's Gaya on Thursday detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters), while speaking to ANI, informed that she is being interrogated.

The Chinese woman is suspected to be a spy and had also been illegally residing in various parts of the country, including Bodh Gaya.

In the wake of the development, the authorities have enhanced his security.

(With inputs from agencies)

