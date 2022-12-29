Navi Mumbai: NMMC increases COVID testing to 4000 after Union govt sounded alert amidst surge of cases in China | Representative picture

In view of the rising COVID cases in some countries including China, the Union government sounded an alert and directed states to ramp up testing and genome sequencing.

Acting on it, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) increased testing to 4000 from earlier 1000 testing per day. Despite the rise in the number of testing, there is no rise in active cases in the city.

At present, there are only three active cases under the civic jurisdiction and they are getting treatment at home.

Last week, the civic administration held a meeting and directed the health department to increase testing.

In China, patients of 'BF.7' variants of Omicron have been found in large numbers. Even in India, four patients of the same variants have also been found in Gujarat and Orissa.

On December 28, the civic body conducted 1995 RT-PCR tests and 2273 Antigen tests.