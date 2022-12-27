Mumbai: 2 UK returnees test Covid positive at international airport

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Nearly 44,666 passengers have landed at the Mumbai international airport since Dec 24. Of them, 703 travellers have undergone RT-PCR tests, and two UK returnees tested Covid positive. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome sequencing. None of the passengers are from Mumbai. Meanwhile, a mock drill was conducted at the city hospitals to gauge the Covid preparation.



“The two patients, who tested positive, had mild symptoms and are stable now. One of them is from Pune and another from Goa. As per the Centre's direction, their samples have been sent for the whole genome sequencing,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.



Speaking about the mock drills, he said, “A review of available hospital beds, ICU facilities, equipment, oxygen system, medicine stocks, human resource and their training, telemedicine facility was taken for all hospitals across the state. Until Tuesday 5pm, 1,308 facilities in the state had completed this online mock drill; of which 610 are government hospitals, 628 private ones, 28 government medical colleges and 27 private medical colleges.”



BMC says…



1,523 isolation beds ready



1,021 O2-supported beds available



954 ventilators in place



City's daily Covid testing capacity

1,35,035