Chinese soldier captured on Indian side of LAC in Ladakh

A Chinese soldier was captured by the Indian Army after it crossed over into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He was apprehended during early hours of January 8 in the area South of Pangong Tso lake.

"The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures & circumstances under which crossed LAC," it said.

According to sources, the PLA soldier was held around the Rezang La heights area. The Chinese military leadership has been informed about their soldier in the Indian custody and both sides are in touch over the issue, sources added.