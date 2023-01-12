Chinese PLA increasing troops near LAC, India maintaining adequate force: Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Pande | ANI

New Delhi: The Chinese PLA is increasing the number of troops in their area, near the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian Army has this vital information and it is keeping a close vigil on the development. Without naming China, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that there is a slight increase in the deployment of adversary troops in the Ladakh sector of the LAC.

India has also maintained adequate force deployment along the LAC and is ready to deal with any situation, he added. General Pande said that the situation at the northern border remains stable but unpredictable. He said one of the main challenges facing the Indian armed forces today is the situation at the northern borders. "There is a slight increase in the number of troops opposite our Eastern command. We are keeping a close watch on the movements."

The Army Chief said the Indian Army is capable, powerful and ready to tackle any adverse situation at the international borders. The Army is creating a huge road network in our part alongside the international border. Simultaneously, India is boosting infrastructure near the India-China border. These border connecting roads will be 'all weather roads'. Tunnel and bridges are also been constructed to reach the border in the minimum time, General Pande added.

He said that India and China are holding talks at both the military and diplomatic levels to resolve the issues. Five of the seven issues have been resolved through talks. The Army Chief said that during the last 3 years, around Rs 1300 crores have been spent in Ladakh on infrastructure and habitat requirements.

For Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan happened in February 2021, and is going well. Though cross-border terrorism continues, so we remain alert, he added.

Speaking on the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on India he said this war is a lesson for India. "We carried out an analysis of what lessons there are for us at the operational, strategical and tactical levels. We have to contextualise these lessons. We have incorporated them in terms of larger weapons platforms, cyberspace" he added. The Army sees this as an opportunity also.

General Pande said that they are exploring indigenous solutions to several things including spare parts.