'Chinese have no locus standi to comment on our internal matters': India on China's remark on Ladakh status

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters.

"China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava responding to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remark on Ladakh.

"Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will remain integral part of India," Srivastava added.

Srivastava said, "We hope countries will not comment on India's internal matters as much as they expect the same from others."

Earlier, Lijian had said, "First I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area."

Lijian also said that infrastructure development on the border was the cause of tensions between the two countries. The spokesperson's remark came as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges in the country including eight strategic bridges in Ladakh only.