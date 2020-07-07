China sat images back India’s stand

New Delhi
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army had tried to stop Indian troops from carrying out bonafide work on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley in May. This was a month before soldiers from both sides got into a bloody clash that saw the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers.
This revelation was made after satellite images were aired by China on Monday night on state-run television CCTV, the NDTV reported. Following talks between National Security Advisor and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing began pulling back its soldiers from three points in Ladakh.
According to the CCTV, the undated satellite images captured an Indian helicopter pad and camps near Galwan river at Patrol Point 14, all on the Indian side of the LAC. However, satellite images shown by NDTV from May 22 shows the spot bereft of such structures, a clear indication that Indian soldiers were forced the leave the area by their Chinese counterparts. In fact, satellite images in June pointed to full-fledged construction by China there.
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier referred to a confrontation between the troops of India and China in May. "In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area," Anurag Srivastava, the ministry spokesperson, had said.
The propaganda machinery ended up undoing itself. If the images are genuine, the conclusively prove that Chinese soldiers indeed tried to dismantle Indian work, something that was established by satellite images released in June.
Meanwhile, China removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
Govt leaves nothing
to misinterpretation
The Government of India doesn't want any criticism or misinterpretation of the "mutual disengagement" by India and China along LAC. So editors and senior journalists on a WhatsApp group were sent about 15 points on what to write, telling them to attribute it to "sources." One of the points says "China hasn't pulled back. China has been pushed back, by a united nation led by a leader who led from the front", while another says "taming expansionist China is a herculean task but the right strategies and actions can yield to outstanding results".
‘Why are forces vacating our land at LAC?’
Congress has questioned the govt on reports of withdrawal of Indian troops from Galwan Valley. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the country wants response on it. He tweeted, “Respected PM, do you remember your words and do your words mean something and will you tell that why are our forces leaving our motherland?” Cong questioned the Modi’s statement during the all-party met in June where the party said the PM had claimed no one had occupied Indian territory and so it sought Modi must apologise for that statement.
60 ITBP companies move towards LAC
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is not expected to be assigned any task related to internal security in the near future as over 60 companies of the paramilitary force are being deployed along the LAC in the backdrop of the recent standoff with China in Ladakh, officials said. Sources said ITBP is set to get sanctions from the Home Ministry to raise 9 fresh battalions soon. It will bolster troop numbers along the 3,488-km-long LAC with China. An ITBP company has a strength of about 100 men. ITBP is not expected to be drafted in any internal security duty like law & order or poll duties.
Army to buy extreme cold weather tents
With over 30,000 additional troops being deployed in the Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army will place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for the soldiers on the borders. The need for the tents is being felt as the deployment on the LAC is expected to be prolonged as the senior armed forces officers feel the standoff is likely to continue at least till September-October timeframe. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation, Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials, the DefMin said.
