China sat images back India’s stand

New Delhi

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army had tried to stop Indian troops from carrying out bonafide work on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley in May. This was a month before soldiers from both sides got into a bloody clash that saw the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers.

This revelation was made after satellite images were aired by China on Monday night on state-run television CCTV, the NDTV reported. Following talks between National Security Advisor and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing began pulling back its soldiers from three points in Ladakh.

According to the CCTV, the undated satellite images captured an Indian helicopter pad and camps near Galwan river at Patrol Point 14, all on the Indian side of the LAC. However, satellite images shown by NDTV from May 22 shows the spot bereft of such structures, a clear indication that Indian soldiers were forced the leave the area by their Chinese counterparts. In fact, satellite images in June pointed to full-fledged construction by China there.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier referred to a confrontation between the troops of India and China in May. "In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area," Anurag Srivastava, the ministry spokesperson, had said.

The propaganda machinery ended up undoing itself. If the images are genuine, the conclusively prove that Chinese soldiers indeed tried to dismantle Indian work, something that was established by satellite images released in June.

Meanwhile, China removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

