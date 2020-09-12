China hands over five 'missing' youths from Arunachal Pradesh to Indian Army

"The Indian Army took custody of the five individuals at Kibitu on Saturday after completing all the formalities. They will now be quarantined for 14 days as per COVID-19 protocol and thereafter handed over to their families," Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said in a statement.

The Kibithu (Arunachal)-Damai (China) area is a place where Indian and Chinese armies hold border meetings.

Local media had reported that Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker, and Ngaru Diri -- all belonging to the Tagin community -- had gone to the forest for hunting when they were reportedly kidnapped near Nacho in Upper Subansiri district.

The PLA had on Tuesday conveyed to the Indian Army that the five youth, who went missing on the Sino-Indian border in Upper Subansiri district, were found by them in their territory.

Defence sources had said that persistent efforts of the Indian Army led to the whereabouts of five missing hunters, who had inadvertently crossed the LAC.

Lt Col Pande said that Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rich natural heritage and adventurous people fond of exploring the nature for medicinal herbs and possessing traditional flair for hunting, which involves surviving off the land for weeks in jungles and far-flung remote areas.