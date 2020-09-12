PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Modi had on Friday said that this is an important step in achieving the goal of providing houses to the poor by 2022.

"This is another important step in achieving the target of giving a house to every family in the country by 2022. These houses built under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin are proof that the corona pandemic too could not stop the development works," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

The PMAY is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor.

The target of PMAY is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022.