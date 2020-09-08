5 'missing' youths from Arunachal found on China's side, presence confirmed by PLA: Kiren Rijiju

Five youths who had gone missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week have been found on Chinese side, the PLA has confirmed.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju informed in a tweet that further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh police had earlier said that they were allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Engaged as porters and guides by the Indian army, the five villagers from the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were part of a 7-member group which went for hunting in a jungle were reported missing by their families through social media last Friday.

China had brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five youths and said it has never recognised the northeastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet.

"China's position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China's Xizang (Tibet) ), is consistent and clear," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing on Monday.

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," the spokesperson said when asked about any updates about the missing Indian nationals.