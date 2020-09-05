China again blames India for current border tensions

Amidst the ongoing border tension between China and India, China has again blamed India for the current crisis.
As per the Twitter post by Chinese media house Global Times, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has reportedly told his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, that India was “entirely” responsible for the border tensions and China would not give up “an inch of its territory”.
"India bears full responsibility for current China-India border tensions and the Chinese military has determination, capability and confidence to safeguard China's territorial integrity," said Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe in the meeting with Rajnath Singh, as reported by Global Times.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met in the Russian capital on Friday to discuss their border dispute and agreed to de-escalate the situation through talks.
The two-hour meeting between the Indian and Chinese delegations, which started at 9.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time,saw the border disputes discussed at length.
This is the first political dialogue after the tension on the borders started.
Both the ministers are in Moscow to participate in a joint meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.
Rajnath Singh, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Defence Secretary and other senior officials, had, earlier in the day, addressed the joint meeting where he stated that India is committed to the evolution of a global security architecture which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws.
India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough to the resolve the deadlock, while Chinese's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops had made fresh attempts at incursion attempts into Indian territory late last month.
China had made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake after Indian soldiers had earlier occupied the heights there to thwart the PLA's land-grabbing bid.
On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.
Chinese aggression started increasing along the Line of Actual Control and more particularly in Galwan Valley since May 5. The Chinese side transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong lake on May 17 and May 18.
