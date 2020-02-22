Children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’: Smriti Irani slams CAA-NRC protesters

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed CAA and NRC protesters and said that children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’ but people say nothing on that.

According to Hindustan Times, Irani while speaking at Hindustan Samagam in Lucknow, hailed CAA and said she is proud of the law. “There have been cases where Sikh or Hindu girls have been raped and forced to marry her rapists. They are the kind of people who would want refuge in India. I am proud that this law gives them the refuge they need,” Irani said.

While slamming CAA-NRC protesters, she said that “when children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’ then what do you say? What do you say when people say ‘bharat tere tukde honge’. What do you say to those who say we are 15 crore…?”