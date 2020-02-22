Children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’: Smriti Irani slams CAA-NRC protesters

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed CAA and NRC protesters and said that children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’ but people say nothing on that.
According to Hindustan Times, Irani while speaking at Hindustan Samagam in Lucknow, hailed CAA and said she is proud of the law. “There have been cases where Sikh or Hindu girls have been raped and forced to marry her rapists. They are the kind of people who would want refuge in India. I am proud that this law gives them the refuge they need,” Irani said.
While slamming CAA-NRC protesters, she said that “when children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’ then what do you say? What do you say when people say ‘bharat tere tukde honge’. What do you say to those who say we are 15 crore…?”
Earlier in January, Smriti Irani had claimed that political parties which failed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting protests like those at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where "anti-national slogans" are being raised.
"There is anger in the entire country that in Shaheen Bagh, AAP and other political parties which had failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting talk of dividing the country," the Union minister who is on a visit to her constituency told reporters.
She alleged that anti-national slogans are being raised and the Constitution criticised at Shaheen Bagh, where continuous protests are going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the law was passed in Parliament last month.
"I would like to ask the leaders who are indulging in politics through Shaheen Bagh and giving anti-national slogans. Has their standard of politics touched so low that after defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not able to accept it and are speaking about dividing the country from these platforms? They are talking about 'Jinnah wali azadi' and about digging graves. Countrymen are looking at these things," she added.
(Inputs from Agencies)
