Chhattisgarh: Women fast, organise mass prayers in Rajnandgaon to please ‘Corona Mata’

The women were worshipping 'Corona Mata' and a mass prayer was organized so that Covid-19 will spare their children and family members.

Despite lockdown, the prayer was organized in Kali temple premises near old bus stand in Rajnandgaon city, said a local journalist.

We are also surprised by the news of women gathering in the temple premises for mass prayer, said Motilal Sinha, local social activist. Here, lockdown is not over, he added.