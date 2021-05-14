Chhattisgarh: Women fast, organise mass prayers in Rajnandgaon to please ‘Corona Mata’

At a time when COVID-19 spread is slightly under control and the curve is flattening even in worst-affected areas, superstitious beliefs have become a major cause of concern for Chhattisgarh. In Rajnandgaon, around 150 women were fasting to praise Corona Mata (Goddess) who also went on to join a mass prayer.
The women were worshipping 'Corona Mata' and a mass prayer was organized so that Covid-19 will spare their children and family members.
Despite lockdown, the prayer was organized in Kali temple premises near old bus stand in Rajnandgaon city, said a local journalist.
We are also surprised by the news of women gathering in the temple premises for mass prayer, said Motilal Sinha, local social activist. Here, lockdown is not over, he added.
President of Andhashradha Unmulan Samiti Dr. Dinesh Mishra said that under such grim situation, Covid19 protocols should be maintained. "Only, maintenance of Covid protocol can save lives. Government must launch an awareness campaign otherwise it may deteriorate the situation," he said.
In addition to this, doctors treating Covid19 patients said that people should avoid fast these days. At the time of fasting, immunity level affects, especially in Covid patients, said the doctors.
It must be noted that despite the curve of Covid flattened in highly affected Districts Raipur and Durg but in rural areas it is still spreading like fire. Even in Rajandgaon in the last 10 days, 4,045 new cases were reported and 58 died due to Covid related infections.