With blessings from Corona Devi: Solapur's Pardhi community believes they have divine protection amid pandemic

Coronavirus has disrupted normal lives and we have all witnessed that. And as PM Modi has, on numerous occasions, rightly pointed out - the virus does not discriminate between any religion, caste, and class and one should take all precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.

However, Maharashtra's Pardhi community has refused to follow social distancing norms, use of masks, and hand sanitizers as they believe that 'Corona Devi' will protect them from the virus.

Now, this is a story from Solapur. Undoubtedly, people's belief has been a cause of worry for the administration. A Business Line report states that the officials are now making efforts to dispel the rumor.