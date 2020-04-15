Divided by faith: This hospital in Ahmedabad splits COVID19 patients on basis on religion

It is no surprise that all of things happen over religion. Well, this hospital in Ahmedabad splits its COVID-19 patients on the basis of religion, reported The Indian Express.

In Ahmedabad Civil hospital- which has 1,200 beds for COVID-19 patients- separate wards have been made for Hindus and Muslims. The hospital authorities say that this is as per government's decision.

Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod, says that gerally there are separate wards for female and male patients but now they have separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients. He says that the move was as per the decision by the government.

However, speaking to Indian Express, deputy CM Nitin Patel said that he is not aware of any such decision and will enquire about it.

Moreover, even Ahmedabad collector KK Nirala denied any knowledge about the matter and said that they haven't given any such instruction.

Indian Express quoted a patient saying that on Sunday night, 28 names of men admitted in the first ward were called and they were shifted to another ward. The patient said they are not aware why they shifted and all they know is that the names called out belonged to the same community.

As per the hospital rules, a suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are kept in separate wards as long as the results are confirmed. Sources said that out of 186 people admitted, 150 have tested positive. Moreover, sources have also said that out of 150 patients, at least 40 people belong to the Muslim community.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 650. Till now, 59 people have either been cured and discharged, while 28 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have been cured and discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.