Man conducts daily puja for ‘Corona Devi’

Kollam: As the coronavirus spread causes distress worldwide, a man in Kerala is worshipping the deadly pathogen as a Goddess and praying for the well being of frontline warriors, with his move drawing flak on social media. A thermacol replica of of 'SARS CoV2, the virus that has affected millions worldwide and over three lakh in India, with red protrusions as seen in pictures, finds a place in the large puja room in the house of Anilan at Kadakkal here. "I am worshipping the coronavirus as a goddess and doing daily pujas for the safety and well being of health professionals, police personnel and scientists, who are toiling to discover a vaccine, fire force and media personnel and others engaged in the battle against the virus, he said. Unfazed by the trolls against him in the social media, Anilansaid people ridicule him for offering prayers to 'Corona Devi'.