Chhattisgarh: Villagers carry a pregnant woman on makeshift stretcher for over 5 km in Jarwahi village

Balrampur: Villagers carried on foot a pregnant woman on a makeshift stretcher for over 5 kilometres on Thursday due to a lack of proper road to her house due to non-availability of proper roads in Jarwahi village of Balrampur district here.

The villagers said they always face difficulty when they have to take a pregnant woman to hospitals for delivery.

"There is no road. It is completely damaged. We always face such hardships during delivery cases. The administration doesn't pay heed to our department," a local said.