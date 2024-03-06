Chhattisgarh: Two-Day Conclave On Climate Change Concludes

A two-day “Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024” organised by the Department of Forest and Climate Change, Government of Chhattisgarh concluded at Hotel Sayaji in the state capital on Wednesday. In the conclave, the experts discussed the dangers of climate changes, its impact on environment, ecology, eco-system, sustainability and the mitigation measures, best practices within Chhattisgarh and worldwide.

Three technical sessions were conducted on the last day of the conclave. The first technical session was held on “Exploring Finances for Climate Action”.

Senior Advisor of GIZ New Delhi Jay Kumar Gaurav delivered a lecture on “Mobilising Climate Finance for Climate Change Mitigation Projects: Case Studies”.

Dr Ashok Kumar Singha delivered a lecture on “Climate Finance and Mainstreaming Climate Budgeting”.

Founder of Purpose Economy Iram Mirza delivered a lecture on “The New Nature Almanac Environment Leadership, Nature Positive Economy and Nature Economics in the Brave New World”.

The topic of the second technical session was “Technical Integration and Innovation for Climate Change”. Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Chhattisgarh R K Singh chaired the second technical session. Pritish Behera was the moderator.

APCCF Himachal Pradesh Dr Sanjay Sood delivered a lecture on “Himachal Pradesh Climate Change Action Plan: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward”. CGM (Marketing Strategy) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Mumbai Soumitra Chakraborty delivered a lecture on “Solar Cooking System- An Alternate to reduce GHG Emission from cooking”. Dr R Jayakumar and Dr Sanjay Vijur also addressed the second technical session.

In his address, retired PCCF R K Singh said that Chhattisgarh’s per capita Greenhouse Gas emissions were significantly higher than those of India, coming in at almost four times. The per capita emissions of Chhattiggarh increased from 4.04 t CO2e/capital in 2005 to 8.96 t CO2e/capita in 20218 at a CAGR of 6.35 per cent, which was nearly double of India’s CAGR (-3.41%). R K Singh emphasised the need to promote usage of renewable energy and biofuel to address climate change issues.

Additional PCCF Sanjeeta Gupta chaired the third technical session. The topic of the third technical session was “Cross Sector Collaboration- Strategies, Challenges and Way Forward”.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mayank Agrawal was the moderator of the third technical session. APCCF Prem Kumar and other speakers also spoke.

Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Climate Change Department Manoj Pingua was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the conclave.

In his presidential address, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Forces) V Sreenivasa Rao said that a mechanism should be developed by the Department to measure the results of the departmental works.

PCCF Uttarakhand Joshi also spoke. Additional PCCF and Nodal Officer of Chhattisgarh State Centre for Climate Change Arun Kumar Pandey said that the department would prepare a plan for agro-forestry, voluntary relocation of people from forest areas, carbon credit and climate financing for farmers and it would be implemented in the state.

IFS officer Alok Tiwari proposed the vote of thanks. DFO Mahasamund Pankaj Rajput conducted the proceedings of the programme. State Head of Foundation for Ecological Security Namita Mishra, PCCF M T Nandi, APCCFs Sunil Kumar Mishra, O P Yadav, CCFs Shalini Raina, B P Singh, Venkatachalam, CF Amitabh Bajpayee and delegates from over 15 states participated in the conclave.