 Chhattisgarh: Congress Increases Activities To Decide 11 Lok Sabha Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Congress Increases Activities To Decide 11 Lok Sabha Seats

Chhattisgarh: Congress Increases Activities To Decide 11 Lok Sabha Seats

The Congress party failed to reach consensus over the 11 Lok Sabha seats in a high level meeting recently held in Delhi.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Congress | Representational Photo

After the BJP declared the names for all its Lok Sabha candidates for Chhattisgarh state, the activities to decide the names of Congress candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats have been intensified in the Congress party.

The Congress party failed to reach consensus over the 11 Lok Sabha seats in a high level meeting recently held in Delhi.

In order to give a befitting reply to BJP, Congress also seemed to have adopted a similar strategy. And as per information received through sources some highly influential leaders have a hold in their respective constituencies may also seem this time fighting the LS elections.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Women Beneficiary Will Start Receiving ₹1,000 Under Mahatari Vandan Scheme From...
article-image

Sources also informed that a surprising change may be witnessed when Congress party will declare names for Lok Sabha elections.

It has been rumoured that ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel might be given a ticket from either Rajnandgaon or Raipur. Similarly, Tamradhwaj Sahu from Durg, and from Raipur’s seat Dhanendra Sahu may contest election. Similarly, several Congress leaders have applied for the ticket.

Meanwhile, a shocking thing was also heard that the former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakha opposed the name of present Chhattisgarh State Chairperson Dipak Baij’s name. He asked the high command to provide the ticket to his son Harish Lakhma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress Increases Activities To Decide 11 Lok Sabha Seats

Chhattisgarh: Congress Increases Activities To Decide 11 Lok Sabha Seats

West Bengal: PM Modi To Unveil First Underwater Metro In Kolkata

West Bengal: PM Modi To Unveil First Underwater Metro In Kolkata

Climate Change Is Big Issue For Entire World, Says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Climate Change Is Big Issue For Entire World, Says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh: Women Beneficiary Will Start Receiving ₹1,000 Under Mahatari Vandan Scheme From...

Chhattisgarh: Women Beneficiary Will Start Receiving ₹1,000 Under Mahatari Vandan Scheme From...

West Bengal: CEC Rajiv Kumar Assures There Will Be No Place For Fear & Intimidation During Lok Sabha...

West Bengal: CEC Rajiv Kumar Assures There Will Be No Place For Fear & Intimidation During Lok Sabha...