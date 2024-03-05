Chhattisgarh: Women Beneficiary Will Start Receiving ₹1,000 Under Mahatari Vandan Scheme From March 7

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Women of Chhattisgarh start receiving benefits of Mahatari Vandan Scheme (MVS) through direct benefit transfer facility from March 07, a day ahead of International Women’s Day 2024. More than 70 lakh women beneficiaries will benefit from the scheme.

A women’s conference will be organised in the form of Mahtari Vandan Sammelan in all the district headquarters, block headquarters, urban body areas along with the state capital Raipur on March 07 at 11 am, to mark the International Women’s Day 2024 a government statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people by directly connecting online and will interact with the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will participate in the main programme organised in the capital city, Raipur. He will transfer the amount for the first time to the accounts of all the eligible married women beneficiaries of the state under Mahtari Vandan Yojana. He will also interact with the beneficiaries and discuss the benefits of the scheme under direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Child marriage free Chhattisgarh campaign to be launched

A campaign to free Chhattisgarh from child marriage will also be launched.

Under the fulfillment of the guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has implemented the new Mahtari Vandan Yojana in the state from March 01, 2024. Under the scheme, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be given to eligible married women above 21 years of age. The beneficiaries will be given Rs 12,000 annually. More than 70 lakh women will derive the benefit.

The Women and Child Development Department has been made the nodal department. Director Tulika Prajapati, has issued detailed guidelines to all the collectors, district program officers and district women and child development officers for organising the Mahtari Vandan Sammelan.

The officials have been asked to make arrangements for live telecast and asked to link all the district headquarters, block headquarters and urban bodies from the state headquarters through video conferencing. It has been asked to ensure participation of public representatives, representatives of urban bodies and representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Along with organising cultural programmes based on departmental activities, stalls will also be set up for the sale of goods produced by women self-help groups. Besides, information about departmental schemes will also be given. In the program organized at the district level, a pledge will also be taken to make Chhattisgarh free from child marriage.kn