 Chhattisgarh: 'People Involved In Cow Slaughter Will Be Expelled From Hindu Religion,' Says Shankaracharya
On Monday, when Avimukteswaranand made this announcement, Sankracharcharya of Dwarikapeeth Sadanand Sarswati and Bhagavad reciter Pt. Pradeep Mishra and other saints were present in the Rajim.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
FPJ

Highly revered religious leaders of Hindu religion Sankracharayas demanded that Cow (Gau Mata) should be given the status of 'Rashtramata'. While speaking to the media in Rajim Kalp Kumbh Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, we gave a call of Bharat Bandh on March 10 and in support of our demands we marched towards Parliament on March 14.

We have also decided to expel those people from Hindu religion who are involved in cow slaughter. First list of such people will be declared on April 9, Avimukteswaranand.

It cannot be possible that people who eat or are involved in cow killing are also identified as Hindu and the people who protect cows (Gau Mata) and serve them are also called Hindus, he questioned.

All such people who are involved in cow slaughter either directly or indirectly must be expelled, he said.

Avimukteswaranand was in indignation, seemed highly disturbed by cow slaughter and expressed his displeasure over the action taken by the governments of cow slaughter and termed it inadequate.

He also questioned that the government failed to stop cow slaughter and still we keep on electing the government. He asked the Hindus to rethink while they go for voting to elect which government.

