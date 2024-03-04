Mumbai News: Hindu Sakal Samaj Man Booked For Morcha

Representational photo | File

Police have registered a case against a member of a right-wing group for holding a morcha in Malad allegedly without permission, an official said on Monday.

Bhagwan Thakur, a functionary of Hindu Sakal Samaj was booked for organising the protest march from Gate 8 to Gate 1 in Malwani, which was attended by hundreds of people and addressed by BJP legislator Nitesh Rane

“The organisers had permission for a sabha (gathering) but not for a morcha. A case was registered under IPC section 188, which pertains to disobeying orders issued by an authorised public servant. No arrest has been made,” an official said.

When contacted by the FPJ, Thakur said he was not aware of the case.