Chhattisgarh: AAP Leader Amar Agarwal Shoots VHP Block Co-ordinator

AAP leader Amar Agarwal |

In Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amar Agarwal, who also fought assembly elections in 2019 from Kharsiya constituency seat, allegedly shot the block coordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday over a land dispute and escaped the crime scene. The offence occurred in Kharsia police station limits. Police lodged an FIR against the attacker.

In the firing incident, the VHP leader who received three bullets on Monday has been identified as Gopal Giri. After the incident the seriously injured the saffron party leader Giri was immediately rushed to the initially nearby hospital and later on shifted to the Raigarh Medical College for further treatment.

The father of the VHP leader Shankar Giri Goswami informed the police that the AAP leader shot his son while he was standing on the government land, situated just behind his house.

In the meantime, AAP leader Agarwal intervened, and threatened serious consequences if he did not stay away from the land deal. The threat turned into a serious confrontation and in the presence of Tehsildar and Patwari, the AAP leader fired four bullets at his son and he fell down on the ground.

Seriously injured VHP leader Gopal Giri also made a statement that he was hit by bullets fired by the AAP leader's gun.

Read Also INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

Meanwhile, the local police said, the attacker used an airgun to shoot the VHP leader.

SDOP Prabhat Patel informed media that primae-facie it was found that unresolved land dispute resulted in the firing incident.

Police continuously carried out raids to nab the absconding accused and soon he will be arrested, the senior police official said.