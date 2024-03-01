 Punjab: AAP Worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead In His Car In Tarn Taran By Unidentified Assailants; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces
Punjab: AAP Worker Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead In His Car In Tarn Taran By Unidentified Assailants; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

The shooting when Singh was travelling to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a worker of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday. The shooting when Singh was travelling to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car.

The assailants, who had allegedly been tailing Singh, chose the railway crossing between Fatehbad and Goindwal Sahib as the location for their deadly attack, according to reports. As Singh approached the crossing, the assailants opened fire at him, eventually killing the AAP worker. The perpetrators quickly fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of panic.

Warning: Following video contains graphic imagery, viewer discretion advised

Police reached the spot following the shooting and have launched an investigation. Multiple police teams have been deployed to nab the assailants, whose identities remain unknown.

article-image

Singh's shooting follows Haryana INLD chief's murder

Singh's murder came on the heels of fatal shooting of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee's fatal shooting in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar district on February 25. The killing happened when Rathee, a two-time in 1996 and 2005 from Bahadurgarh - was going in his SUV along with his party workers in the Bahadurgarh town when car-borne unidentified assailants fired shots on him and his associates. The shooting killed Rathee and one of his associates.

