Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: CBI To Probe INLD Chief's Shooting, Says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Conceding to the Opposition demand for a high-level probe, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday told state assembly that the government would order a CBI probe into the case of Sunday’s shocking murder of opposition party Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) president Nafe Singh Rathee.

Rathee, a former two-time MLA from Bahadurgarh (district Jhajjar) was shot dead along with a party worker Sunday evening by some unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh town while he was travelling in his SUV.

The ongoing budget session saw an uproar over the issue immediately after the Question Hour with the members of the principal opposition party Congress raising the issue and demanding an immediate discussion on deterioration in the law and order and seeking a probe by high court judge or by CBI.

Responding to adjournment motion brought by Congress, Vij said: ``If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI’’.

Ex-BJP MLA, 11 others named in FIR

Meanwhile, the Haryana police had registered an FIR against a former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik and 11 others in connection with Rathee’s murder.

Vij said that as soon as he was informed about this murder, he immediately spoke to the Director-General of Police, Jhajjar's SP, and the STF chief and handed over the investigation of this case to the STF chief. The Home Minister said that an FIR had been lodged against political people by the nephew of Nafe Singh Rathee.

Responding to the opposition's statement regarding the security demanded by Rathee, Vij said that it was true that he (Rathee) had demanded security and handed over a letter to the SP, Jhajjar in this regard on July 14, 2022, and a case was registered in this regard. After that, the police investigated the threats they were receiving, and it was found that a person from Kolkata was threatening him over the phone, who was caught, Vij added.