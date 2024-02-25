Who Was Nafe Singh Rathi? INLD State President Shot Dead In Haryana's Bahadurgarh

In a shocking incident in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, the INLD state president and former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathi, was shot dead on Sunday. The assailants opened fire on Rathi's car, leaving numerous bullet marks on its windows. Three others were also shot in the the horrific incident. Nafe Singh Rathi was rushed to Brahmagakti Sanjeevani Hospital in the city, where he succumbed to injuries.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathi?

Nafe Singh Rathi, a significant figure in Haryana's political landscape, met a tragic end in Bahadurgarh. Rathi, a former MLA from Bahadurgarh, was elected to the legislature twice from this constituency. He also chaired the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council on two occasions. Additionally, he presided over the All India Style Wrestling Association. Rathi contested elections for the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat once and served as a legislator from 1996 to 2005.

In recent times, Rathi led the Haryana Parivartan Yatra for the Indian National Lok Dal. He shared a close bond with Abhay Singh Chautala and enjoyed his trust. After completing his education up to the tenth grade, he immersed himself in politics thereafter.

According to MyNeta, during the 2019 legislative assembly elections, he declared assets worth ₹18,67,13,414 and liabilities amounting to ₹6,96,70,358. His assets in 2014 were valued at ₹10,36,91,033 with liabilities of ₹6,88,400.

Abhay Singh Chautala questions govt

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala took to social media site X to express condolences on Rathi's death and questioned why the state government did not provide security to him despite his request fearing an attack.

"Indian National Lok Dal Party state president and former MLA Nafe Singh ji is no more. The entire INLD family is shocked by the cowardly attack on him, Nafe Singh ji was not only a part of our party but also a part of our family, he was like my brother," Chautala wrote.

"Nafe Singh ji had recently demanded security from the CM, Home Minister, DGP and Commissioner, fearing an attack on him. At that time, the government played politics and did not provide security. Is the government not equally guilty in this? May God rest the soul of Nafe Singh ji and give strength to his family to bear the loss in this difficult time," he wrote.