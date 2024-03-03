INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

Chandigarh: The Haryana police has released the photographs of the three suspects in the sensational murder of Indian National Lok Dal state president Nafe Singh Rathee and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on each of them.

Rathee was shot dead by car-borne assailants in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district of Haryana on February 25.

Police said that suspects were Ashish, alias Baba, a resident of Nangloi area in Delhi, Atul of Najafgarh, Delhi and Deepak Sangwan alias Nakul, a resident of Narnaul district, Haryana. According to reports, the trio suspects were members of the gang operated by the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan.

It may be recalled that Sangwan had claimed the responsibility of killing Rathee and latter’s associate Jai Kishan on Friday through an Instagram post. Sangwan held that Rathee was killed due to the latter's friendship with his rival gangster Manjeet Mahal and supporting Mahal’s activities against him (Sangwan).

Meanwhile, the police also claimed to have arrested the man, identified as Dalip Kumar, from Rajasthan for threatening Rathee’s family and presented him before district court where he was sent to two days’ police remand. Besides, the police had also recovered the car used in the Rathee’s killing from near Rewari railway station.

The police said that it had also questioned local BJP leaders including Satish Nambardar and his nephew Gaurav Rathee, Karambir Rathee and Ramesh Rathee. It may be recalled that Gaurav’s father Jagdish Rathee had committed suicide last year and Nafe Singh Rathee was among the accused in the FIR for abetment to suicide.