Climate Change Is Big Issue For Entire World, Says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said that climate change is a big issue for the entire world. The people need to work together to address the challenge.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day “Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave-2024” at Hotel Sayaji in the state capital Raipur.

Sai further said that due to the adverse effects of climate change, challenges like irregular rainfall, prolonged drought, cyclonic rainfall, change in the timing of the rainy season are being faced by the whole world as well as the country and the state. To deal with it, people will have to decide on a strategy and work to save nature and conserve the environment.

“We are playing with nature and we are moving towards more comforts and amenities. Due to which a situation of imbalance is created and discrepancies arise. The Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 regarding measures to address the challenge of climate change. 196 countries are involved and are trying to save their environment,” he said.

“If we all try together to solve this global problem, we will definitely succeed,” he added.

He said that the conclave will prove to be a milestone for the state's role and future action plans in dealing with the challenges of climate change. Experts and environmentalists, who have come from across the country to attend the conclave, will share important information and experiences about the global challenges of climate change and its adverse effects. The conclusions drawn from their discussions will prove useful for Chhattisgarh and the country, he added.

State Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap said that one should play one’s role honestly to save nature. He said that our tribes understand nature very closely.

Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Embassy for East and North East India Kolkata Andrew Fleming, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Climate Change Department Manoj Pingua and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Forces) V Sreenivasa Rao also addressed the inaugural session.

Various technical sessions were held on the first day of the conclave.

The conclave is being organised by the Department of Forest and Climate Change, Government of Chhattisgarh in collaboration with Foundation for Ecological Security. The conclave will conclude on Wednesday. Delegates from over 15 states are participating in the conclave.