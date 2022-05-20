Chhattisgarh: Tribals block highway, railway tracks; threaten to carry out statewide protest if demands not met

Under the joint banner of Chhattisgarh Sarva Aadiwasi Samaj (CSAS) and Hasdeo Bachao Andolan (HBA) protesters blocked Sarguja District road on Friday and created hurdles in the movement of the goods train.

Hundreds of tribals gathered in the Parsa mines area and jammed the rail track and road for hours.

Sohan Potai, the leader of CSAS threatened to carry out statewide protest and wheel-halt if the demands of the tribal villagers were not agreed upon.

The demands include immediate cessation of mining-related activity in the area, proper investigation of the issue in which it was claimed that Gram Sabha gave consent to carry out coal mining in the area, and initiation of strict action against the officers who helped in cutting down of more than three hundred trees.

Potai alleged that the area falls under the fifth schedule area despite it being mandatory to get pre-consent from Gram Sabha. The company men came with the police and took down hundreds of trees which was illegal, he said. However, he said, if the atrocity and monopoly continue, then they have to protest at a state level.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:43 PM IST