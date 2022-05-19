Mandsaur: Congress protests against unscheduled power cuts and shortage of drinking water

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress Committee Malhargarh and Nagar Congress Committee Narayangarh jointly staged a protest here at the local bus stand on Thursday against unscheduled power cuts and shortage of drinking water.

The protest was led by block Congress president Anil Sharma. The protesters briefly blocked the road to the bus stand demanding restoration of water supply and an end to unscheduled power cuts and inclusion of the names of the deprived eligible beneficiaries in the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme and raised slogans against the frequent power outages and water scarcity. The protest was held as per the instructions of the state and district Congress committee.

They handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Premshankar Partel demanding expeditious relief for residents. There has been inconsistent power and water supply for the last few days in different parts of the city. Villages are facing an acute shortage of water for households and agriculture activities with farmers bearing the brunt of the shortage.

The Congress has blasted the local administration and ruling government for, what it called, the “unprecedented” power crisis and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the situation.

District vice president Azhar Hayat Meo, general minister Ramchandra Karun, Liaquat Meo, Anil Borana, Block vice president Ajit Kumth, district secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar Supda and others also addressed the protestors.

On this occasion, Kanhaiyalal Kapadia, Krishna Gopal Mundra, former councillor Dilip Yadav, Sonu Arya, Kishore Uniara, Rameshwar Gurjar Kherkheda, Subhash Patidar and other Congress workers were present.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur District Volleyball Association wins tournament

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:20 PM IST