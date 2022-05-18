Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur District Volleyball Association wins tournament

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur District Volleyball Association team won the two-day district-level volleyball competition organised at Volleyball Ground, behind Herbal Garden. It was conducted under the aegis of District Volleyball Association Mandsaur. A total of five teams from Mandsaur district participated in the tournament.

The tournament followed the league system. The final match was played between Mandsaur Royal Club and Mandsaur District Volleyball Association, in which Mandsaur District Volleyball Association defeated Mandsaur Royal Club by 3-2 and received the title of winner.

The winners and runner-up teams of the competition were awarded trophies and medals.

Mandsaur District Volleyball Association president Narendra Singh Chauhan, vice president Vinay Dubela, Sher Mohammad Khan, and many others were present as guests. They were welcomed by the members and players of the Volleyball Association.

The competition was conducted by Tribhuvan Kavishwar and a vote of thanks was proposed by Sher Mohammad Khan, informed District Volleyball Association secretary Tribhuvan Kavishwar.

